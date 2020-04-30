In more bad news for Barcelona, it appears that their talisman, Lionel Messi, is on a collision course with the club again, this time over one particular issue.

Mundo Deportivo report that the Catalans have taken a stance over Philippe Coutinho, and that they will not sell him for a penny less than €100m.

As it appears unlikely in the current financial climate that any clubs will be willing to pay anything close to that price, it would seem that the Brazilian is destined to stay at the Camp Nou. Moreover, according to Don Balon, manager, Quique Setien, is looking forward to welcoming the player back into the fold for the 2020/21 campaign.

The outlet are reporting that such a decision has appeared to anger the Argentinian who had vowed to never give him another vote of confidence after he left Barcelona to go on loan to Bayern Munich.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona stance on Ansu Fati touted amid transfer interest from Borussia Dortmund ‘Not that type of player’ – Former Liverpool star, Dietmar Hamann, warns Reds against signing £52m target ‘It’s my dream’ – Juventus star remains hopeful of Barcelona switch

Coutinho has hardly covered himself in glory in Bavaria either, and were he to be offered a squad place under Setien, any potential move for Neymar would surely then be dead in the water.