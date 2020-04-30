Liverpool have reportedly been handed a huge boost courtesy of Timo Werner, while Kylian Mbappe has dropped a hint amid talk of interest from the Merseyside giants.

The Reds are still waiting on a decision on the current season, as they’ll hope to either complete the campaign and win the Premier League title on the pitch or deservedly receive their crown after setting the standard this year.

Time will tell what is decided as the battle against the coronavirus crisis continues, but speculation regarding their transfer activity continues regardless as seen in the papers on Thursday.

According to the Metro, Liverpool have received a huge boost from Timo Werner, with the RB Leipzig forward said to be ready to snub Bayern Munich as he wants to join the reigning European champions this summer instead.

It’s added that the prolific German international has a £52m release clause which may well have to be met, and so it remains to be seen if that’s an area in which Jurgen Klopp feels as though he needs reinforcements.

It’s also up for debate as to whether Werner is fully convinced about a switch, as he’ll have to try and displace one of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino from the starting XI to get the type of role that he warrants.

Werner, 24, has scored 88 goals and provided 39 assists in 150 appearances for Leipzig in what has been a superb stint thus far.

Meanwhile, the Mirror report that as talk continues to link £250m Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe with a move to Liverpool if Mane were to leave to join Real Madrid, the World Cup-winning French International has dropped what has been perceived to be a hint over his future.

Mbappe took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote: “Everyone is talking, but nobody knows… MISS MY TEAM.”

That has been interpreted as a hint on his future and a desire to stay with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. If accurate, and if Liverpool’s interest is genuine, that will be a blow for the Reds given the 21-year-old is widely expected to go on and become the best player in the game in the coming years.