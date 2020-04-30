Liverpool have reportedly promised the number ten shirt to Timo Werner if he leaves RB Leipzig for a transfer to Anfield.

This is because the shirt could be vacated by Sadio Mane as it apparently remains his dream to play for Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

The Reds would do well to replace Mane with a talent like Werner, who has long looked one of the best young forwards in Europe.

Mane has been a star performer for Liverpool in recent times, but it might also be an ideal time for the club to cash in on him as he recently turned 28 and might soon be past his peak.

That said, the Senegal international still looks a class act on the pitch and surely has what it takes to be a good signing for Real Madrid if he does move to the Bernabeu.

Many LFC fans will see this as a risky deal, though the arrival of Werner as Jurgen Klopp’s new number ten would surely help soften the blow.