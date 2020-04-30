Manchester United star Marcus Rashford relied on free school meals as a kid. Now he’s working with a food charity to make sure millions of meals get to children who would otherwise go hungry now UK schools are closed.

Rashford’s donation seemingly originated from tough childhood experiences. His mother, Melanie Rashford, brought up the United fan with not much money to feed him.

In a thread of tweets, the Red Devils forward said: “My mum worked all day every day when I was growing up to make sure I had at least one meal on the table every night. I needed breakfast club and free school meals otherwise I didn’t eat until 8/9pm.”

Earlier in April, Rashford, who has scored 14 goals in 22 Premier League appearances this season, partnered with the charity Fareshare to distribute food to kids who would otherwise go without meals with schools closed, as reported by the Sun.

The England international urged some UK supermarkets to donate to this fund, and he received a staggering £20M, in cash and food. Tesco donated food worth £15M, Asda contributed £2.5M cash and The Co-op provided £1.5M in food. Pret A Manger and Pizza Express also donated. This deal will give 2 million meals a week to vulnerable people.

Rashford has done truly brilliant work here and it’s great to see a top-level footballer use his profile to help those who will be more vulnerable during this current crisis. See his thread below for details…

