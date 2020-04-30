Real Madrid have reportedly been handed a transfer boost as it’s been suggested Man Utd could choose to sell Paul Pogba this summer to fund their own transfer moves.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season due to injury, and despite his absence, the Red Devils remain in contention to achieve their objectives with a top-four finish in the Premier League, the Europa League and FA Cup all still up for grabs if the season resumes.

That would arguably suggest that they’re capable of coping without Pogba in the side, especially after the January arrival of Bruno Fernandes as he has added real class to the midfield already.

However, given the world-class ability of the World Cup-winning French international when in form, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will perhaps prefer to see him back in the side and flourishing to give them a boost rather than consider selling him.

According to AS though, it’s suggested that off the back of comments made by Man Utd chief Ed Woodward, the Premier League giants may choose to sell Pogba in order to help fund their own transfer activity this summer amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the subsequent financial impact it is set to have in the upcoming transfer window.

It’s suggested that given Pogba will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer, he will command a fee of around €100m having been valued at €180m last year, and with Solskjaer looking to add a striker and midfielder to his squad, he could use that fee to help him land his desired targets if the financial backing from the club is going to be limited.

Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish are specifically named as potential Man Utd targets, although doubts are raised over the chances of prising the England captain away from Tottenham this summer.

Nevertheless, it’s reiterated that Pogba may well have to be sold if United want to spend big on their own moves and that in turn could be a boost for Real Madrid as it’s also suggested that the midfield ace would prioritise them over Juventus and signing a renewal with his current side.