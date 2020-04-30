Manchester United have reportedly decided their plan for young goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

According to ESPN, United are set to resist any transfer bids for the 23-year-old, who is currently out on loan at Sheffield United. These reports have suggested that Henderson will most likely be loaned out by the Red Devils once again.

Even if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did allow Henderson to pursue a transfer away, Chris Wilder’s side would be unable to afford this sort of deal. It would be benefit both clubs if he remains in South Yorkshire for at least another season. However, ESPN also states that other top clubs are rumoured to be interested in a loan move.

Henderson has been a crucial asset in The Blades’ phenomenal season, with the England Under-21 international racking up 10 clean sheets in 27 league appearances. This is an impeccable record, especially for such a young player – it proves that he is in contention as one of the best keepers in the Premier League.

This form has also seen him linked as a target for Chelsea by the Daily Star, with the Blues in need of an upgrade on the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sheffield United are certain to remain in the top flight, and a return to Bramall Lane is very possible. ESPN said: “United are well aware that the 23-year-old does not want to return to Old Trafford to be an understudy to No. 1 David De Gea, but rather than sanction a permanent move they are open to agreeing another temporary deal.”