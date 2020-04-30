‘Mouthwatering what could happen’ – Rio Ferdinand on potential front six at Man Utd next season

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed his excitement over a potential front six that the club could have under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season.

The Red Devils enjoyed an impressive run of form prior to the suspension of the campaign due to the coronavirus crisis, as they remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, the Europa League and FA Cup.

Time will tell when or if the season can be completed, but particularly after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, they kicked on and looked to be heading in the right direction even with key players such as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford ruled out due to injury.

Ferdinand is evidently excited about the team moving forward and has suggested that if Man Utd were to sign Jadon Sancho this summer and keep Pogba, they could have a front six capable of causing opposing sides nightmares in the final third.

“If I was looking at the team now and you have [Scott] McTominay with Bruno [Fernandes] on one side of the three and Pogba on the other [blows out cheeks],” said Ferdinand on FIVE’s YouTube channel.

“[Marcus] Rashford up front, [Anthony] Martial on the left, [Daniel] James or if they’re to buy Sancho on the right.

“You can’t tell me other midfielders aren’t going to be thinking: ‘If these lot are on fire today we’re going to have to be on a game, it’s going to be a hard day work for us’.

“There’s ability there, it’s ridiculous. If they can find that cohesion, the team set-up for them to flourish, it’s mouthwatering what could happen.

“But it’s if, buts and maybes. We need Paul Pogba fit, we need him in that team and to see what he’s like to see if the relationship can be built with the players and the players Ole is acquiring now.

“It’s up to Paul Pogba. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the powers that be at the club whether Paul Pogba stays at the football club then we see.

“Look I want him to stay I’m a Manchester United fan I want to see him wearing the red shirt so we can compete for the league and other things.”

Pogba has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season due to injury, and while he has been criticised for his inconsistency in his second spell at Old Trafford, he remains a world-class player and coupling him with other top players could help United go on to achieve their ambitions.

Meanwhile, Sancho has enjoyed a stellar spell at Borussia Dortmund, with the 20-year-old bagging 31 goals and 42 assists in just 90 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

Combine all that creativity, pace, movement and finishing, and Solskjaer could be putting the pieces together for a successful squad with a long-term plan in mind and so it’s no wonder Ferdinand is excited by the idea of it becoming a reality.