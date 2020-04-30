It never rains but it pours at the Camp Nou, and this season, perhaps more than any other, has seen enough potential drama to make a series out of it.

The latest noises coming out of Catalonia is that there is a mutiny building in the dressing room, and the target of some player’s ire is none other than captain, Lionel Messi, according to Don Balon.

The outlet suggest that both Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele have the ear of president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and in order for the club to move forward, both Frenchman apparently believe that Messi’s removal from the team will accelerate that process.

It’s been suggested by Griezmann and Dembele that the over-reliance on the No.10 and the need for him to seemingly always be the one that has to finish off certain moves is hampering the development of the squad as a whole, and Bartomeu is listening say Don Balon.

The notion of leaving Messi out of any Barca squad unless he’s injured has never been contemplated in the past, and the fact that Bartomeu might appear to be considering it now would send shockwaves throughout the football world.

It would surely be the singular most destructive decision he will have made in his controversial reign at the club, and he’d do well to think very carefully before putting any plan into action.