Newcastle United takeover delayed due to complaint from beIN Sport

Just when it looked like Newcastle United fans might finally get rid of Mike Ashley and get to enjoy a new start, it sounds like an even more questionable regime is set to take over.

There are a lot of groups around the world who have issues with Saudi Arabian money being ploughed into a Premier League club, with concerns about it simply being used as propaganda to cover up an atrocious human rights record.

Broadcaster beIN Sport have been fairly vocal about this, but it seems like the latest delay isn’t for the reason you might think.

The Telegraph reported that the takeover had been delayed due to an issue raised by the broadcaster, but this has nothing to do with human rights or anything like that.

Just like everything in the world, no action is ever taken unless someone in power looks set to miss out financially, and the report suggests the broadcaster have raised a complaint about Saudi Arabia’s involvement with piracy in terms of showing Premier League matches.

It’s suggested that this won’t be enough to prevent the takeover from happening eventually, but it seems to have paused things for now.