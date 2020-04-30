Although Liverpool will almost certainly look to strengthen their squad when the summer transfer window opens for business, former Red, Dietmar Hamann, has warned them against signing one of their alleged top targets.

Timo Werner has a £52m release clause according to the Daily Express, and it’s believed that the player wants a switch to Anfield during the close season.

However, Hamann doesn’t think the striker is the right type of player to fit the system that Jurgen Klopp is playing at the moment.

“The papers say today that he doesn’t want to go to Bayern Munich,” he said on the Sky Sports Football Show and cited by the Daily Express.

“He always expressed how fond he is of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, the club that he wants to join. The problem with Liverpool is that you’ve got probably the best front three in world football.

“[…] They’ve got huge trickery, they’re very skilful. Timo Werner is not that type of player, he’s biggest asset by far is his pace. If I watch pace now even at Anfield with Liverpool being so superior, most of the teams sit back. If you deny Werner’s pace, I think he’s a lot less effective.”

Whilst it’s clear to anyone with a passing interest in the beautiful game that Liverpool do indeed possess one of the most feared attacking trios in world football, issues will almost certainly arise if any one of the three gets injured.

More Stories / Latest News ‘It’s my dream’ – Juventus star remains hopeful of Barcelona switch ‘Mouthwatering what could happen’ – Rio Ferdinand on potential front six at Man Utd next season England stars on potential collision course after Dele Alli accuses Harry Maguire of lying

Not to mention that if Jurgen Klopp is looking to improve what at times appears to be a well-oiled machine, then captures such as Werner’s give the manager a real chance to ensure that there is competition for places.