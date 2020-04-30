Pablo Mari sends clear message to Arsenal over permanent transfer

On-loan Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has given as clear a message as you could wish for that he wants to seal a permanent transfer to the club.

The 26-year-old joined the Gunners in a temporary move from Brazilian club Flamengo back in January, and looked solid in limited opportunities for the first-team before the season had to be suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

It remains to be seen how the pandemic will affect the football schedule over the coming months, and if the Premier League cannot return this summer then it could majorly impact teams’ finances.

That could hurt clubs like Arsenal in the transfer market and put Mari’s move to the club in doubt, but the Spaniard has made it clear he feels at home with the north Londoners and wants them to use their option to sign him permanently.

“England’s good for me: there’s a thousand things to improve, but I fit. I’m happy and I’d really like Arsenal to use the purchase option,” Mari told the Guardian.

“With the coronavirus situation I don’t know what’s happening, it’s difficult, but I hope I can belong here.

“My moment has arrived. The chance to sign for four years, an opportunity I think I’ve earned. It’s time. I like the idea of no longer going round and round. If I have to, I’ll keep going until my career ends, but I think I’ve found a club to put down roots. A traditional club that supports its people, people who believe in it and give everything. I’d like to be part of that, a great footballer for many years for Arsenal.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt love the player’s commitment, so it’s now down to the club to see if they can afford it and if they think he’s done enough to earn the move.