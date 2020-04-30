Paul Pogba makes decision on future with three options on table for Man Utd star

Man Utd ace Paul Pogba has reportedly made a decision on his future amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid or Juventus.

It’s been a frustrating season for the 27-year-old as he has been limited to just eight appearances for the Red Devils due to ongoing injury problems.

SEE MORE: ‘Mouthwatering what could happen’ – Rio Ferdinand on potential front six at Man Utd next season

While it remains to be seen if the season is completed or not amid the coronavirus crisis, the Frenchman will no doubt hope to play a part in the conclusion of the campaign if games are rescheduled.

However, as his recovery and the wait for his comeback continues, speculation remains rife over his future as he has continued to be linked with an exit from Man Utd.

As reported by Calciomercato, via AS, it’s suggested that Pogba essentially has three options on the table this summer. One is signing a renewal with United as his current deal expires in 2021, while he has interest from both Real Madrid and Juventus.

It’s suggested that he has chosen his future and he wants Real Madrid, putting them at the top of his list ahead of the other two options as it remains to be seen if he gets his wish this summer.

Given the financial impact that the pandemic is likely to have on football clubs, it’s unclear at this stage as to whether they will be in a position to spend big on transfer targets and so time will tell if either Real Madrid or Juventus even make an offer deemed sufficient by United.

Further, as they continue to make progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, much will also depend on if Man Utd will allow an exit, as they also have an option to extend Pogba’s deal by another 12 months.

The report suggests that Pogba’s will is clear and that he is ready to prioritise a move to the Spanish capital. However, that’s by no means a guarantee that it will materialise unless United can be convinced to green light an exit or if they have a suitable plan to reinvest that fee to strengthen Solskjaer’s squad.