Pep Guardiola lines up Liverpool legend to replace Mikel Arteta at Man City

It feels like players don’t just happily disappear into retirement anymore. Some will use their experience and enthusiasm to become coaches, while the rest get paid to spout utter nonsense under the guise of being “pundits”.

It feels like a lot of the great Spanish players in recent history have made the move into coaching, with Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique providing the highest profile examples.

Mikel Arteta was the latest to take a big job when he took over at Arsenal, but that means Man City need to find a replacement.

As reported by The Sun, Guardiola is considering making Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso his next number two, as they quote Goal in saying he’s first in line for the job.

Alonso isn’t completely new to coaching, after building experience with the youth teams at Real Madrid, while he’s also currently the manager of Real Sociedad’s B team, so this could be the next progression for him.

It’s well known that Pep is one of the most meticulous managers in the world and you can be sure that any coaches get a great education under him, so this could be ideal for Alonso’s development.