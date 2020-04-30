Although a player is never going to just come out and admit they want a transfer to a bigger club, they must know they can incite some speculation with the occasional comment here and there.

Even a small hint that you admire a former player or have liked a team at some point can result in all kinds of stories, so this little comment from Jack Grealish is an interesting one.

It seems to be generally accepted that he’s outgrown Aston Villa. Of course he could stay and become a legend at the club, but he needs to step up to a bigger side if he wants to develop further.

He was linked with a move to United again by The Metro recently, but he also produced an interesting answer in a recent Q and A:

Ronaldo took on the number 7 shirt at Old Trafford and went on to even greater heights than it’s previous wearer David Beckham, so this could be a clear sign that he wants to move to United.

It could also just be Grealish showing appreciation for one of the best players of all time and perhaps it was Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid that he admires.

Either way, it will only help to fuel the speculation that he will move to Manchester this Summer.