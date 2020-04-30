Potential disaster for Lyon as Ligue 1 decision triggers release clauses in player’s contracts

In many ways it’s good to hear that some leagues are starting to find a way to end this season, but only a fool would think that there won’t be months of fall out to deal with.

Ligue 1 announced their decision to end the season now and worked out the final standings, which saw PSG win the league and relegation will also come into effect.

Toulouse will go down after an awful season, but there are already rumblings that they are planning legal action, while Lyon are now considering something similar after the final standings denied them Champions League football next year.

It sounds like some players have clauses in their contact that will allow them to leave for a certain price if they don’t qualify for the Champions League, and that could be devastating for them going forward:

Rumoured that a number of Lyon players have non-Champions League exit clauses, would give an extra edge to the club’s decision here. https://t.co/fqdvsNLjXB — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) April 30, 2020

Not only will they lose some great players, but they could also go for less than their market value. When you couple that with the missed revenue from not being in Europe’s premier competition, that could cripple the club financially for years.

It’s not clear which players this will affect, but you have to think it will be the big names.

Teams like Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Juventus have all been linked with the likes of Moussa Dembele, Houssem Auoar and Memphis Depay, so this could be a big boost for them.

It’s likely any legal action from this could drag on for months and even years, so don’t expect a resolution anytime soon.