Premier League medics ready to make huge decision regarding players testing positive for coronavirus

Premier League medical staff could reportedly be ready to take a huge risk regarding players testing positive for coronavirus if football returns this summer.

The English top flight is one of many leagues on hold at the moment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while the French Ligue 1 has been cancelled completely, with PSG officially crowned as champions today.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League can definitely resume, but recent reports have been hopeful of the football resuming soon, and the latest from the Daily Mail suggests even players testing positive for coronavirus wouldn’t necessarily bring the game to a halt.

In what is a big call and potentially big risk, the Mail claims Premier League medics believe a positive test could be treated like a regular injury or illness, and simply see that one player out of action.

This sounds surprising and it seems unlikely that the government would approve of such an idea, even if there are other safe ways of getting the Premier League back.

The report also explains there will be regular testing of players, while training will also be done in small groups.

Games would also surely be played in empty stadiums, which would hopefully mean there is minimal risk of more vulnerable groups contracting the virus.