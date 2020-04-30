Real Madrid want €40m to green light exit for star amid interest from Premier League

Real Madrid have reportedly set a €40m price-tag for James Rodriguez as he continues to be linked with an exit from the Bernabeu ahead of the summer.

The 28-year-old joined the Spanish giants in 2014 and has gone on to score 37 goals and provide 42 assists in 124 appearances for the club.

However, he spent two years on loan at Bayern Munich in that time, and having bagged just one goal and two assists in 13 outings so far this season after returning to the Bernabeu, it has seemingly raised doubts over his long-term future with Los Blancos.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid want €40m for the Colombian international, while it’s suggested that the fee will then help finance Zinedine Zidane’s own spending this summer in a bid to improve his squad.

Further, it’s added that Everton, Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves are among the clubs interested with a switch to the Premier League touted, while Inter Miami could also be another option.

Given he’s still 28 and undoubtedly remains a classy individual when in form, Rodriguez would arguably still be able to do a job for most clubs at the top level and so it would be interesting to see if he did seal a switch to England this summer.

While it remains uncertain in terms of which club could be next, the report above certainly suggests that his time at Real Madrid could be coming to an end as Zidane looks to continue his rebuild by making space in the squad and raising funds through selling players perhaps deemed surplus to requirement.

That said, time will tell if any of the clubs mentioned above will be willing to part with €40m for Rodriguez, as that’s a lot of money for a player who has struggled to hit top form this year. Nevertheless, when at his best, he could certainly offer a creative dynamic in the final third to boost most sides.