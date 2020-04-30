Recruitment could be tough for Arsenal this Summer as financial reality affects their transfer targets

It’s still hard to tell what the transfer market will look like this Summer, with the media being full of stories about big money transfers at the same time as we hear about tales of financial hardship from a lot of clubs.

Realistically we have to expect the transfer market will be quieter than usual for a period of time, and that means clubs will have to get creative with their recruitment plans.

The Daily Mail have reported on the latest with Arsenal’s Summer plans, and it sounds like the fans shouldn’t be expecting a lot of money to be spent.

READ MORE: Report suggests Liverpool target rejects Bayern Move as he wants to join Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

They point out that the club did need the players to take a pay cut, and that means they will be mainly looking for free transfers and swap deals this Summer.

Obviously that will limit the pool of players that could be available to them, with Chelsea forward Willian being mentioned as a likely target due to this.

Swap transfers do sound like a good idea as it’s a way of preventing money changing hands and it allows both clubs to add to their squads, but they will need to find teams who are interested in their players too.

This looked like it was going to be a huge Summer for Mikel Arteta as he sought to overhaul the squad, but that now looks unlikely.