It’s strange how some players just always seem to be considered as youngsters – before you know it they’re in their late 20’s and it’s like their career has been wasted.

That tends to happen when they show promise without properly breaking through into the first team. Ruben Loftus Cheek could fall into that category, after being talked about for a while as a star of the future.

Injuries and mixed loan spells haven’t exactly helped, but he’s now 24 and next season could be huge for him. That’s not to say he should be written off, as Karen Carney has still tipped him for big things if he can stay fit:

“He’s still only 24 so there’s plenty of time for him.” “There’s no question about his ability, his power, his pace.”@karenjcarney and @msmith850 discuss Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s time on the sideline during a period of youth vitality for the Blues…#UELThrowbacks pic.twitter.com/aMs7m0URuY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2020

It’s ironic that Frank Lampard is now giving chances to young players at the same time as Loftus-Cheek has gone through his worst injury run, but as Carney says, he still has plenty of time left.