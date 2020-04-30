Manchester United might want to take note of the fact that exciting young winger Yeferson Soteldo is a big Red Devils fan.

Speaking to Gazeta Esportiva, the Santos star revealed his desire to play for Man Utd, saying he’d even accept a lifetime contract to move to Old Trafford.

Still only 22 years of age, Soteldo looks a big talent and will surely find his way to Europe before too long, though it remains to be seen if United would really consider him for the moment.

The Venezuela international has already moved around a lot in his career, but has really stood out as a promising talent in his time with Brazilian side Santos.

Could England be next for the youngster? It’s clear Soteldo would love to join United if the offer ever came along, and he’s suggested he could look to move to his next club soon.

On his future plans, he said: “I don’t like rumours, I have my whole family in Venezuela. I want to finish this stage at Santos by December, win the Copa Libertadores and whatever is possible and then take another step. I always dreamed of playing for Manchester United, the dream remains intact.

“There are many steps to get there, but I feel I can. I want to go to Europe, but not to go and come back. I want to go and pursue my career with greater success. I feel like I’m prepared and I have to wait for the right moment to do it.”

On his love for MUFC, he added: “I’ve been following Cristiano Ronaldo since I was a child, I saw him at Manchester United and that’s why my love and desire to play at Old Trafford. I would choose them easy. I would make a lifetime contract.”