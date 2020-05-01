Arsenal are reportedly interested in AC Milan ace Giacomo Bonaventura who will be a free agent this summer when his current contract expires with the Italian giants.

The 30-year-old joined the Rossoneri in 2014 and has gone on to register 34 goals and 24 assists in 171 appearances for the club, with injuries restricting him over the years.

SEE MORE: €50m-rated star makes transfer decision amid Arsenal interest

With his current deal running down, there has been no suggestion that a renewal is imminent as of yet, and so interest is seemingly building in the Italian international.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the Sun, it’s noted that Arsenal could now be interested in Bonaventura this summer although they could face competition from the likes of Torino and Atalanta.

While he’s not the quickest, Bonaventura has shown great intelligence, creative ability and an eye for goal by finding pockets of space between the lines to be a threat to the opposition on a consistent basis throughout his time at the San Siro.

In turn, to perhaps combine that with and to complement the pace and movement of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe with more subtle quality in midfield, it could be a smart move from Mikel Arteta especially if he’s snapped up on a free transfer.

That said, the injury history should be a concern. Since April 2016, Bonaventura has missed 70 games due to setbacks, including a knee issue which required surgery as well as a number of muscular problems.

With that in mind, it could raise question marks over how much of a toll they have taken on the 30-year-old, who has been limited to a bit-part role for large periods this season.

Time will tell if Arsenal make their move, but to add more quality depth without having to splash out a transfer fee, Bonaventura could still be a sensible addition this summer as the coronavirus pandemic could have a hugely negative impact on spending in the upcoming transfer window.