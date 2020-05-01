Barcelona identify prime summer transfer target, players-plus-cash deal tipped

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s prime target for the next transfer window will be a number 9, with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez seen as the club’s ideal option.

The report claims that due to the financial strain that the Coronavirus pandemic has had on clubs like Barcelona, the La Liga champions will set out to sign players for as little cash as possible.

It’s added that plenty of the Blaugrana’s deals will involve player exchanges.

The swoop for Lautaro is tipped to follow this exact style according to Mundo Deportivo, with Barcelona planning to pay as little money as possible as well as offering Inter some high-profile players in return.

The players Barcelona will potentially offer to Inter are tipped to be big-name stars who are no longer performing at a high level, as well as players with high salaries – allowing the club to cut their wage bill.

See More: What Quique Setien said on Lautaro Martinez amid Barcelona transfer speculation

More Stories / Latest News Premier League clubs agree to complete the season, matches could be played at neutral venues Potential transfer to MLS would ‘interest’ Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale Ex-Man Utd star raises key question Jadon Sancho must consider amid talk of £100m+ move

It’s claimed that Barcelona will focus all of their efforts and financial power into signing Lautaro, with the potential re-signing of Neymar now completely off the cards.

The report add that RB Leipzig sensation Timo Werner is the club’s alternative option should a move for the Argentine striker fail.

The Evening Standard report that the striker’s release clause stands at €111m, which players should Barcelona offer Inter in a bid to cut the amount of cash that the Blaugrana will have to part with?

22-year-old Martinez is one of the world’s top young strikers, it’s easy to see why Barcelona would see him a potential long-term successor to prolific star Luiz Suarez.

The ace has bagged 16 goals and registered four assists for Antonio Conte’s side, with Martinez being an international teammate of Lionel Messi , this could be an ideal signing for Barcelona.

Is it worth the cost – in both cash and players though?