Man Utd have reportedly been dealt a transfer blow as Real Madrid and Barcelona have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the most highly-rated and in-demand players in Europe this season after continuing to impress for the Bundesliga giants.

Sancho now has 31 goals and 42 assists in 90 appearances for the club, and having also made his breakthrough for England, he looks to have a big future ahead of him if he can continue to improve.

Speculation has been rife over his future though, and now The Sun report, via Bild, that Man Utd’s pursuit of Sancho could be set to get more complicated as both Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in signing him.

It’s added that the talented playmaker is set to cost around £100m this summer, although it remains to be seen if clubs are willing to splash out such a hefty fee given the expected financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, it would appear as though United may now face increased competition for Sancho’s signature, and so if he is to move on this summer, time will tell if the Red Devils can stay at the front of the queue or now risk missing out to one of the Spanish giants.

Barcelona could in fact be the strongest competition, as it’s suggested that they could offer Ansu Fati on loan with a potential option to buy to sweeten the deal, giving Dortmund an immediate replacement and a potentially long-term fix of their own as they were linked with the talented youngster this week too.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for that to materialise, although Man Utd will no doubt be keeping a close eye on matters as they will hope to avoid missing out on Sancho now after being linked with a swoop for so long.