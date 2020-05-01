According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Chelsea are in ‘advanced talks’ with Tammy Abraham regarding a new long-term contract that would run until 2025.
Schira claims that the Blues have offered the young centre-forward an annual salary of €8m (£7.023m), this equates to just over £135,000-a-week.
Abraham has established himself as Chelsea’s No.9 this season after being given the chance to shine under new boss and club legend Frank Lampard.
The 22-year-old was on fire at the start of the season before performances dropped a little and then ace was hindered by some injury troubles.
Regardless, Abraham has been very impressive this term – bagging 15 goals and six assists across all competitions so far this season.
#Chelsea are in advanced talks with Tammy #Abraham for a new long-term contract until 2025. #Blues have offered to him a wages of €8M a year. #transfers #CFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 1, 2020
Whilst some fans may think that the west London outfit should refrain from offering Abraham such a contract, it’s hard to believe that the striker wouldn’t demand considerably more to tie down his future.
According to a report earlier this year from the Athletic (subscription required), Abraham would demand a similar wage to teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi.
As per the Athletic, the promising winger earns up to £180,000-a-week with the Blues, Abraham plays a more important role in the team right now so we’d find hard to believe that the striker would perhaps sell himself short for a deal that is worth anything less than what Hudson-Odoi takes home.
Have Chelsea set a dangerous precedent with Hudson-Odoi’s contract which they may rue when it comes to negotiating new deal for the rest of their top talents?