According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Chelsea are in ‘advanced talks’ with Tammy Abraham regarding a new long-term contract that would run until 2025.

Schira claims that the Blues have offered the young centre-forward an annual salary of €8m (£7.023m), this equates to just over £135,000-a-week.

Abraham has established himself as Chelsea’s No.9 this season after being given the chance to shine under new boss and club legend Frank Lampard.

The 22-year-old was on fire at the start of the season before performances dropped a little and then ace was hindered by some injury troubles.

Regardless, Abraham has been very impressive this term – bagging 15 goals and six assists across all competitions so far this season.

Whilst some fans may think that the west London outfit should refrain from offering Abraham such a contract, it’s hard to believe that the striker wouldn’t demand considerably more to tie down his future.

According to a report earlier this year from the Athletic (subscription required), Abraham would demand a similar wage to teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi.

As per the Athletic, the promising winger earns up to £180,000-a-week with the Blues, Abraham plays a more important role in the team right now so we’d find hard to believe that the striker would perhaps sell himself short for a deal that is worth anything less than what Hudson-Odoi takes home.

Have Chelsea set a dangerous precedent with Hudson-Odoi’s contract which they may rue when it comes to negotiating new deal for the rest of their top talents?