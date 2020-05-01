Chelsea are sure to be busy this summer with Frank Lampard looking to reinforce his squad in what is his first full summer transfer window as Blues boss.

According to the Evening Standard via Todofichajes, Chelsea are set to sign Derby County midfielder Max Bird as their second signing this window following signing Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech.

According to the report, Lampard is to raid the club he managed last season for the midfielder who is set to cost the Blues £5m.

Elsewhere, according to the Express via Todofichajes, Chelsea are to make an offer for Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez.

Lampard considers Vazquez a ‘very good option’ to replace the departing Pedro and Willian, according to the report.

The Real Madrid winger has made just 8 starts for the Spanish giants this season and turns 29 this year. However, Lampard is keen on bringing Vasquez to Stamford Bridge despite the winger’s advancing age and its estimated that the player would cost Chelsea £17m, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Todofichajes also claim that a bid for Vazquez could be followed by a bid for his teammate Isco.

Isco has been on Chelsea’s radar since the January transfer window and Lampard has been a keen admirer of the Spanish winger.

According to the report, Chelsea are looking to bolster their attack and both Vazquez and Isco are in their sights as the Blues look set to have a busy summer transfer window with several incomings and outgoings.