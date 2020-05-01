Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has revealed to Copa90 that he sees Spurs’ rivalry with Chelsea as ‘bigger’ than the one with north London counterparts Arsenal at this moment in time.

Dele made the claim whilst playing teammate Kyle Walker-Peters on FIFA 20, Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand was the host of Copa90’s video.

The attacking midfielder that the Spurs players now see battles with Chelsea as more important than the traditional fierce north London rivalry with Arsenal.

The England international believes that this is because of what Chelsea have done to Spurs in ‘recent years’, he did acknowledge that the supporters will always see Arsenal as their main rivals though.

Here’s Dele’s thoughts on the rivalry, quotes obtained from the Metro:

‘I think if you ask the fans they will give you a different answer, but as players – obviously the way things have been going with the league and the games – the rivalry with Chelsea is bigger than the one with Arsenal, purely because of what they have done to us in recent years.’

‘Maybe for fans it’s different, obviously the north London derby is massive and I always think that rivalry will be there, but as players at this moment in time I think Chelsea is bigger.’

It’s really not surprising to hear that this is Dele’s stance on the matter, Spurs have finished ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League in the last three seasons.

Jose Mourinho’s side also look as though they could achieve that feat once more this term, with the Spurs just ahead of the Gunners.

While Spurs have experienced a fairly mixed record against Arsenal in recent years, Chelsea have proved to be very much a thorn in their side.

When Dele said ‘what they have done to us’ in regards to Chelsea it’s hard to believe that he wasn’t referring to the heated 2016 clash which ended as a 2-2 draw.

The Blues managed to get back on even terms after being two goals down, this ended Tottenham’s hopes of winning the Premier League title that season – instead securing a memorable triumph for Leicester City.