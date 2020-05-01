With the potential collapse of the transfer market and clubs struggling to find the money to pay fees, it means free agents will be even more in demand this Summer.

Even those players who haven’t done well this year might still attract some interest, as clubs look to find anyone who can improve the squad.

Ryan Fraser looked well placed to cash in this Summer, he was outstanding for Bournemouth and looked ready for a step up, but he’s been poor this season and his stock has fallen.

READ MORE: Pablo Mari sends clear message to Arsenal over permanent transfer

He might still get his move, after a report from Football Insider suggested that he’s keen on a move to Spurs.

They report that he’s been linked with Arsenal on a regular basis, but he’s actually told friends that he would like to move to Jose Mourinho’s side if he gets the chance.

They go on to say that he wants to join a “Champions League calibre club” and apparently Spurs fall into that category. They might struggle to qualify for the competition next season, but Jose Mourinho will want a top four finish in his first full season in charge.

It must be stressed that it’s not completely clear if Spurs actually have any interest in signing the Scotsman, but he could be a useful addition if he finds his form from two years ago.