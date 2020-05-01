Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has suggested taking the Premier League abroad to a coronavirus-free country in order to finish the season because the UK isn’t safe enough, according to a report in Sky Sports.

According to the report, the Sky Sports pundit has advised playing the remaining Premier League fixtures in a country close to the UK, who are more equipped to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is determined to finish the 2019/20 season with all 20 Premier League clubs supporting the league in their plans to restart the season and finish it, which is in line with UEFA’s statement earlier in April.

However, Neville reckons that the UK is too unsafe to handle the remaining fixtures and doubts whether the country will be able to stage what remains of the current Premier League season.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the possibility of finishing the season abroad, Neville said:

“If the Premier League are really serious about delivering the matches that remain in a safe environment they would move it to the two or three spots that are within three or four hours of this country that are coronavirus free.

“They would take the Premier League players, broadcasters and media over, quarantine for a week or two and then deliver it in an environment that has proven it can handle this virus. There are a couple of hotspots in Europe that haven’t got coronavirus which could handle the Premier League finishing.

“If they were serious about it and wanted to deliver it with a safe outcome, they could do that. In this country, I’m not sure they can deliver it with the amount of coronavirus which is around, especially with the amount of movement of it out there and the logistic issues. I’m not sure they can deliver what they want to do.”

Neville’s idea is certainly an excellent one and could aid the Premier League in finishing the season, however, whether Premier League chiefs approve of such a drastic move remains to be seen.