Good news for Real Madrid as positive injury update reported on key figure in boost for Zidane

Real Madrid will reportedly be boosted by the progression made by Marco Asensio in his recovery from injury as he’s on course to return to training with the rest of the group after the lockdown.

The 24-year-old has yet to feature this season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in pre-season last summer, and so he has been recovering and in rehabilitation throughout the campaign.

SEE MORE: Blow for Man Utd as Real Madrid, Barcelona to rival them for £100m target as swap deal touted

With football on hold since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has given the Spaniard a chance to continue to make progress without missing further games, and now it’s suggested by AS that he is still on the right track even despite the threat of his recovery being complicated while being limited during the lockdown, having been preparing to return to training at the end of March.

It’s added that not only could he now return earlier than expected, but he could be at Zinedine Zidane’s disposal when training resumes, as it is likely to be scheduled in a staggered manner to adhere to ongoing social distancing measures.

Naturally, it will take Asensio some time to get his match fitness back and so that will only come when either given a chance to get minutes with the reserve side or if given the nod in the senior squad as he’s eased back into action, but it’s seemingly a case of so far so good in his recovery and there appears to be a great deal of optimism over his ability to have an impact on the end of the season.

Asensio has bagged 27 goals and 19 assists in 135 appearances for the Spanish giants, with his creativity and intelligence in the final third offering them a crucial dynamic.

Real Madrid remain in contention for trophies this year, but they have work to do as they have a deficit to overturn against Manchester City in the Champions League, while they trail rivals Barcelona by two points at the top of the La Liga table with 11 games to be played still.

In turn, having Asensio back in the mix while AS reported this week that Eden Hazard is on track to return too, they could be in a much stronger position to compete when the season resumes, assuming it is given the approval to do so.