‘He’d make our team better’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold would approve Liverpool move for Man Utd target

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he’d be delighted if Jadon Sancho joined the club this summer to further strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Sancho, 20, has enjoyed a stellar stint at Borussia Dortmund, scoring 31 goals and providing 42 assists in just 90 appearances as he has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe.

As noted by the Mirror, he has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd for some time, while it’s suggested that it will take an offer over £100m to prise him away from the Bundesliga giants.

Alexander-Arnold has done his part to try and scupper that idea though, insisting that Sancho would be a top signing for Liverpool as it remains to be seen if the Reds decide to challenge their rivals for the England international’s signature.

“If he came to us, he’d make our team better,” Alexander-Arnold told Michael Dapaah on Instagram live, as quoted by the Metro.

“So I’d be more than happy for him to come. I played with him for England and he’s a special, special, special, special talent.”

Time will tell if Liverpool do launch a move to sign Sancho this summer, but with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino to displace from the starting XI, it remains to be seen if it’s a move that makes sense for both parties while given the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis, it’s unclear what level of spending will be seen this summer.

Klopp will undoubtedly hope to continue to improve and evolve his squad to ensure that they can sustain their recent success, but with his attacking trident set, it might be difficult for any new arrival to secure a prominent role ahead of them.

Nevertheless, given the quality that Sancho possesses, it’s hard to disagree with Alexander-Arnold’s assessment above and it would give Liverpool another dynamic in the final third to add quality to the squad and to give them a better chance of continuing to compete on multiple fronts for major trophies.