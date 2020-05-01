Liverpool stalwart James Milner says winning the Champions League last year was the catalyst for the club to win more trophies this season and that he wants to win more trophies at the club, according to a report in Sky Sports.

The Reds were on course for their first Premier League title and first English top-flight trophy in 30 years, leading the Premier League by a margin of 25 points, before football was suspended due to the coronavirus.

However, the club have already won three trophies in the space of a year including the Champions League last season and the European Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup this season.

Winning the 2019/20 Premier League title, should football resume, would make it four titles for the Anfield outfit in the space of a year and Milner says that he and his teammates want to win more.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Liverpool’s trophy haul and his ambitions, Milner said:

“It’s a similar thing that we had at Man City,”

“It was so important to get off the mark and win that first trophy and it was massive for us as a group. It’s always important to win that first one and we managed to get the Super Cup and the World Championship this year and it’d be nice to add more.

“But it was big to get over the line and add that first one together as a team and that then gives you all the tools to go on and push on, and hopefully we can win more.

“We don’t want to be known as the team that won just that one trophy, we want to push on and see if we can win as many as we can.”

Milner has certainly exemplified how Jurgen Klopp has instilled a winning mentality at the club and whether Liverpool go on to lift more titles in the coming seasons remains to be seen.