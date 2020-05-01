According to ESPN, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has hinted that a potential transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid or Barcelona would be too good to turn down, amid interest from top Premier League clubs.

The Mirror claim that Man United, Arsenal and Real Madrid are monitoring the ace, the Mexican star admitted in an interview with ESPN Deportes that he’s aware of the transfer rumours.

Jimenez suggested that he’d leave the Midlands outfit if either Barcelona or Real Madrid made him an offer telling ESPN Deportes ‘it is obvious that you do not let such an opportunity go.’

The star, who turns 29 this month, added that he’s ‘happy’ at Wolves but that he won’t ‘close any doors’, admitting that he is ‘open to whatever comes’.

Jimenez previously struggled in La Liga during a spell with Atletico Madrid, the ace then showed promise at Benfica before joining Wolves on loan.

After a successful spell with the Midlands outfit, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side paid £30m to sign Jimenez permanently, as per BBC Sport.

Here’s what Jimenez had to say on the reported interest in his services:

“I find out [about the links with other clubs] through social media,”

“They have already put me at Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and every day comes out a new team that want [to sign] me.”

“I have to be calm. If they are talking about me it is because I am doing things well; I would like to continue in England. I am happy, adapted and I like the idea [of staying in the Premier League].”

“If you tell me that tomorrow an offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona comes, it is obvious that you do not let such an opportunity go.”

“But if I stay here I am fighting to qualify for the Champions League, for important things.”

“Fighting for the title still seems difficult but we are in the Europe League round-of-16. I think that I made the right decision to come here [to Wolves] and I do not regret it.”

“Leaving the doors open for anything is the most important thing. With Wolves we are fighting for the Champions League, I am happy and I am an important player for the fans and for the team.”

“I am fine, I do not close any doors, I am open to whatever comes but it does not stop me sleeping.”

Jimenez’s move to Wolves has worked wonders for both parties, the star has bagged 26 goals and registered 13 assists in 67 Premier League appearances to date, this is a superb return.

The Mexican has been at the forefront of Wolves breaking the barriers to establish themselves as a side worthy of European football after being promoted to the top-flight a couple of years ago.

Jimenez has been sensational this season, scoring 22 goals and contributing 10 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Wolves are 6th in the Premier League and are in the Round of 16 in the Europa League, Jimenez has been key to the side’s success since joining.

Football Espana report that the Wolves hierarchy are ruling out any potential exit of Jimenez, the ace has three years remaining on his contract with the Wanderers.

It’s really not surprising to see Jimenez linked with a move to several top clubs, the forward has been sensational and deserves all the plaudits.