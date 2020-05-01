Man Utd and Liverpool set for transfer scrap over £50m-rated, 21-year-old midfield starlet

Man Utd and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare as they look to bolster their options in that department.

The 21-year-old has impressed for the Ligue 1 side this season, making 30 appearances across all competitions and cementing his place as a key figure in the XI.

Further, he’s been capped from U16s to U21s level for France, and so it would appear as though he has a big future ahead of him for club and country moving forward.

As reported by Calciomercato, via La Voix du Nord, it’s suggested that Man Utd, Liverpool and AC Milan are all keen on the midfield starlet, and so it remains to be seen if any of those giants can prise him away from Lille in the coming months when the transfer window opens for business.

As per the Daily Mail, it’s been suggested that Soumare is rated at around £50m, and so given his age and lack of experience, the clubs in question who are said to hold an interest in him will have to be convinced that he’s a top talent with a big future ahead of him to warrant that kind of transfer fee.

Real Madrid are also touted as an interested party in that report, and so given the calibre of the clubs said to be keen on Soumare, that arguably tells a story in itself about how highly-rated and talented he is.

Time will tell who is prepared to make the first offer and how much it might take to prise him away from Lille, but Man Utd and Liverpool are seemingly on a collision course for the talented youngster and it remains to be seen who will come out on top.