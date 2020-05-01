Man Utd could reportedly see Roma try to move for Alexis Sanchez ahead of next season as it’s suggested Inter will not keep him permanently.

As noted by Sky Sports, the 31-year-old joined the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan deal last summer, but there was no option to buy included in the agreement.

Sanchez has missed a significant part of the current campaign due to injury which has limited him to just 15 appearances thus far, as he’s bagged one goal and three assists in those outings.

According to Calciomercato, via Sky Sport Italia, it’s suggested that Inter will not be looking at signing him outright at the end of the season, and so it remains to be seen what that means for the Chilean international’s future.

It’s added that with good relations between United and Roma who have done business recently, Sanchez could be an option for the capital club in a bid to bolster their attacking options next season.

That said, there are no further details offered in the report in terms of whether or not it would be another loan exit or a permanent switch, while it could also be argued that the move may well hinge on Roma’s ability to qualify for the Champions League next season which would provide them with an important source of revenue.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a number of options in attack at his disposal currently with Bruno Fernandes also arriving at Old Trafford in January, it’s questionable as to whether Sanchez still fits into the plans at the club.

If not, Roma could be an option, but time will tell if the two clubs are able to reach an agreement on the terms of such a move.

Sanchez’s deal with Man Utd runs until 2022, but he has struggled badly to display his best form for the club having contributed just five goals and nine assists in 45 outings.