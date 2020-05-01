Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero has said that most players are ‘scared’ to return to regular football after the coronavirus, according to a report in Sky Sports.

The Premier League was suspended in March in alignment with coronavirus safety measures across the world but the English top-flight could see a return as early as June 8th with all 20 clubs in the league determined to finish the 2019/20 season, according to the report.

The UK government is to review it’s lockdown measures next Thursday with Premier League players scheduled to attend training sessions in small groups, soon after.

Speaking about players’ concerns about returning to football, City star Aguero told Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, as quoted in Sky Sports:

“The majority of players are scared because they have family, they have children, they have babies, parents,”

“It does scare me but I have just been here with my girlfriend, I haven’t had contact with other people and they say that to contract the disease is very rare and difficult but they say that there are people who have it, and they don’t have symptoms and they can infect you.

“That’s why I’ve stayed at home. You can be infected and you don’t know anything about it.”

It comes as no surprise that players including Aguero are concerned about their health and well being ahead of returning to regular football amidst the coronavirus crisis.

However, a return to training will only happen if the UK government allows it and a decision will be taken only after consulting government authorities, as per the report.