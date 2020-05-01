Opinion: Another loan spell at a familiar club is the best thing for Man United youngster’s development

Developing a young goalkeeper is always going to be tricky, especially if you have a top class alternative and little margin for error with your results.

Dean Henderson has been outstanding for Sheffield United this season, with some fans wondering if he could push David de Gea for his position next season.

Although de Gea has made several mistakes, he’s not been bad enough to warrant being dropped, and sitting on the bench as a number 2 next season will do nothing for Henderson’s development.

The Daily Star reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to loan him out again next season, and a return to The Blades seems like the perfect solution.

There’s a reason that managers don’t like to mess about with rotating the position where possible – because continuity and getting used to playing with the same players is vital when it comes to forming a solid defensive unit.

There could be a temptation to move him to a slightly bigger club to see how he handles that, but a change of scenery just for the sake of it could see him struggle initially, and there really is no point in letting him sit on the bench for someone else.

Sheffield United even have a chance of qualifying for Europe depending on how things play out, so that could give him even more experience at the top level.

You also have to think that Sheffield United would happily take him back for another year, so this just seems like the logical solution for everyone involved.