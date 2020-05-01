The Portuguese Primeira Liga is scheduled to resume on May 30th after the coronavirus suspension ends, according to a report in Sky Sports.

According to the report, the Portuguese government has given the Primeira Liga a green light to resume on 30th May so that the league can play out the remaining 10 fixtures of the 2019/20 season.

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa made the announcement on Thursday along with the government’s plans to ease lockdown measures in the country.

He further added that stadiums should meet health guidelines and hygiene conditions to be approved by health authorities.

The matches are to be held behind closed doors with FC Porto currently leading the Primeira Liga by one point ahead of second-placed Benfica with 10 games to go.

The Portuguese league is to become one of the first leagues in Europe to resume football after the coronavirus suspension, while other leagues across the continent also look to resume in May or June depending on talks with their respective governments.