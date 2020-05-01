Potential transfer to MLS would ‘interest’ Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has told the ‘Hat Trick Podcast’ that a potential move to the American MLS league is something that would ‘interest’ him at ‘some point’ in the future.

The winger also added that the MLS is a league ‘that is growing and continues to develop’, there’s no doubt that the 30-year-old would be a massive signing for the competition.

A player of Bale’s profile could really boost the league, the superstar has scored on the biggest stages – the former Premier League star could a magnificent brace in the 2018 Champions League Finals.

Here’s what Bale had to say on the MLS:

“It’s a league that is growing and continues to develop. There are many players who want to go there now and at some point it is definitely something that would interest me.”

“Also, I love going to Los Angeles on vacation and play golf a lot when I’m there.”

More Stories / Latest News Ex-Man Utd star raises key question Jadon Sancho must consider amid talk of £100m+ move ‘He must make decisions’ – Kepa offers positive insight on relationship with Chelsea boss Lampard Barcelona won’t axe star as Quique Setien eager to reintegrate him into plans

Spanish publication AS report that despite Bale’s ‘interest’ in a move to the United States, this is something that the lightning-fast forward won’t be considering until his Madrid contract expires.

It’s claimed that Bale intends to stay at Madrid until his deal runs out in 2022, it’s not surprising to see that the Welshman would like to stay with his family settled and the fact that he earns a staggering €14.5m a year from Los Blancos.