Premier League clubs agree to complete the season, matches could be played at neutral venues

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), after almost four hours in today’s meeting regarding the return of the Premier League, it’s been agreed that the current season should be completed.

The Telegraph also report that discussions have taken place suggesting that the remaining 92 matches should be played at neutral venues.

It’s added that some clubs opposed this idea due to concerns regarding sporting integrity, but ultimately relevant authorities – including the police, are pushing for this measure to be taken.

The Telegraph also reiterate that these potential plans are by no means set in stone as should the UK Government decide to extend lockdown restrictions on May 7 – a return wouldn’t be possible until that period ends.

More Stories / Latest News Mesut Ozil’s reasoning behind rejecting 12.5% Arsenal pay cut Chelsea in advanced talks over new £135,000-a-week contract for star Barcelona identify prime summer transfer target, players-plus-cash deal tipped

The Telegraph also report that strict health measures would be in place were football to return anytime soon, with players being tested twice a week for the Coronavirus.

The matter of player testing is bound to spark controversy as the top-flight will have to ensure that they are not taking away from the National Health Service’s (NHS) resources.

It also wouldn’t be a good look for the competition if players were being tested for Covid-19 before key workers and vulnerable people are given the chance to.

The Sun report that the target dates for games to resume at this moment in time is June 12.

Finally, the next top-flight meeting is set for Friday May 8, this has been brought forward by a week.