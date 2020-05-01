PSG are interested in Chelsea outcast or trying to snatch Arsenal target as their midfield hunt intensifies

It’s clear that PSG will stop at nothing in their quest to win the Champions League, but they have really struggled to sort out a couple of key positions over the years.

One of those is the goalkeeping spot, where no top class keeper seems that enthused at the prospect of standing about for 38 league games a season doing nothing, and that’s a weakness that will always be exposed on the big stage.

The other is the centre of midfield. It’s easy to dominate domestically so even having three forward thinking midfielders in there isn’t a big issue, but it causes all kinds of problems in Europe.

In fairness, Marco Verratti is a top class player, but they need someone in that holding role. Over the years we’ve seen Lassana Diarra, Thiago Motta and Leandro Paredes give it a go, but they haven’t been good enough.

They’ve even tried to turn Marquinhos into a midfielder, so it’s not a surprise that ESPN have reported that they are desperate to sign a defensive midfielder this Summer.

They claim that Leicester City man Wilfred Ndidi is a top target, while Tiemoue Bakayoko and Thomas Partey have emerged as serious targets too.

Bakayoko is still a Chelsea player, but the report suggests that Monaco won’t take up their option to sign him after his loan spell this season, so that means he could be available.

Partey could also be interesting, with Football.London linking the Atletico Madrid man with Arsenal yet again today, but there’s still no deal been agreed at this point.

Partey is the only one on the list to show real ability at the highest level in the past year, so he might represent the best option for the French side just now.