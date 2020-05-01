Touted €16m-rated Tottenham target responds to transfer speculation

Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini has been linked with Tottenham in recent weeks, but he has insisted he has no intention of leaving Bergamo.

The Italian shot-stopper had a brief spell with Aston Villa in the 2016/17 Championship campaign, but soon returned to Italy with Atalanta where he has gone on to establish himself as a key figure.

SEE MORE: Former Arsenal target tells friends he would like free transfer move to Spurs this summer

Gollini has made 69 appearances for the club, conceding 77 goals while keeping 22 clean sheets.

With the Serie A outfit making it into the Champions League in that time, Gollini has seemingly attracted more attention, with Calciomercato noting last month that he was priced at around €16m while Tottenham were specifically named in that report as an interested party as they considered a long-term replacement for stalwart Hugo Lloris.

However, it seems as though if Jose Mourinho does indeed harbour ambitions of bolstering his options between the posts, with Michel Vorm’s current contract set to expire this summer too, then he’ll have to look elsewhere as Gollini has committed his future to Atalanta.

“Being appreciated is certainly a pleasure, but I am very close to the family of Atalanta. I don’t choose between Italy and England, I choose Bergamo. It is the right thing and the one I feel. Then to think of something else would be a lack of respect for Atalanta,” he is quoted as telling La Gazzetta dello Sport, by Calciomercato, who again specifically name Tottenham in their report.

As per Football Italia, both AC Milan and Aston Villa were also interested in the 25-year-old in addition to Spurs, and so there could be widespread disappointment for all concerned if he has no intention of moving on at the end of the season.

Lloris turns 34 later this year, and while Paulo Gazzaniga has stepped in this season while he was out injured, Tottenham could perhaps need a long-term fix in that department sooner rather than later but Mourinho may well have to look elsewhere.