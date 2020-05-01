Two Juventus players linked to potential swap deal offer to Man Utd for Paul Pogba

Talks have reportedly been held between Man Utd and Juventus over Paul Pogba, while two names have been put forward in a possible swap deal offer for the midfield ace.

Speculation over the French international’s future remains rife, and with his current contract set to expire in 2021, albeit United have an option to extend for an additional 12 months, time will tell how the situation plays out.

It’s been a frustrating season for Pogba as he has been limited to just eight appearances due to ongoing injury problems, and while the campaign is currently on hold, it has led to further rumours over his future at Old Trafford.

As noted by Calciomercato, talks are said to have been held between the two clubs in recent days, and ultimately the deal will hinge on whether or not Man Utd are willing to accept a player in exchange for Pogba which is seemingly aimed at bringing his transfer fee down to make it a more affordable move for Juventus.

Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa are specifically named in the report as perhaps being put on the table by the reigning Serie A champions, and so it remains to be seen if either are of interest to the Red Devils and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Given the likes of Nemanja Metic, Scott McTominay and Fred can all play in the deeper midfield roles where Pjanic likes to operate, that switch may not appeal to United. That said, the Bosnian international adds more creativity in that position, and so perhaps combined with one of the trio mentioned, they could strike a better balance in midfield.

As for Costa, he could add pace, creativity and a direct threat down the flanks, but again, with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James available to Solskjaer already coupled with perhaps more high-profile targets being linked this summer such as Jadon Sancho, the Brazilian winger might not make sense either.

Further, he turns 30 later this year and in 18 appearances so far this season, he has managed just two goals and five assists while also battling a number of injury setbacks.

With that in mind, perhaps the duo in question may not be the best of choices for Juventus to include if they wish to take Pogba back to Turin ahead of next season but time will tell what Man Utd decide.