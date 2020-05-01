Video: James Maddison trolls Jamie Carragher with Liverpool dig, ex-Reds ace with hilarious swipe back

James Maddison took on Jamie Carragher in the latest Sky Sports Quiz this week, and the pair couldn’t help themselves and took several cheeky digs at each other.

The result of the quiz itself almost became of secondary importance as they took it in turns to have a pop, with Maddison getting the ball rolling when pretending to not know that Liverpool have yet to win a Premier League title, as seen in the video below.

SEE MORE: ‘He’d make our team better’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold would approve Liverpool move for Man Utd target

However, then came a swipe about his mum being a Liverpool fan but not being too fond of Carragher before the Sky Sports pundit got his own back with a dig over Jordan Henderson keeping him out of the England side before inviting him onto Monday Night Football to ‘put him in his place’.

It’s good entertainment as we’re all still stuck in lockdown, and it shows a cheeky side of Maddison too that perhaps many weren’t aware of as the Leicester City ace will hope to get back on the pitch to complete the season in the coming months and continue what has been a stellar campaign thus far.

That said, we could do with more Maddison-Carragher banter too…

?" I forgot about that one" @Madders10 on Liverpool not winning a Premier League title… YET! ? pic.twitter.com/LmmH4UjGag — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 1, 2020

?"Can't be that many to chose from" ?"Get you on MNF I will put you in your place" @Madders10 on @Carra23 not playing many games for England ? pic.twitter.com/BOD85f5GtF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 1, 2020