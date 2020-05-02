Arsenal and Manchester United stand to make huge losses if the 2020/21 season is played behind closed doors, according to a report in the Sun.

The Gunners and the Red Devils stand to lose out on a significant amount of matchday revenue which is a huge part of their income, apart from TV rights.

The bigger clubs with bigger stadiums stand to lose out on the most amount of income given that they are the highest earners in the Premier League.

According to the report, United stand to lose out on £110m from ticket sales which would otherwise contribute to the club’s profitability.

While Arsenal come in second as they stand to lose out on £96m of matchday income.

Other major clubs on the list include Tottenham who are set to lose £82m, Liverpool who stand to lose £81m, Chelsea who are to lose £67m and Manchester City who are in line to lose £57m, all in matchday income.

In total, all 20 Premier League clubs are set to lose out on £679m in matchday revenue if the 2020/21 season is to be held behind closed doors with all clubs in the league taking a significant hit.