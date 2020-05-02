According to the Mirror, Arsenal legend Martin Keown has told talkSPORT that Chelsea star Willian will snub the Gunners’ interest and instead join Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The Mirror claim that the 31-year-old looks set to leave Chelsea once his contract expires this summer, with Arsenal being heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian over the last few months.

The Mirror also recently reported an interview in which Willian admitted that he would be ‘fine’ with leaving Chelsea for a ‘rival club’.

Keown believes that the winger is an ‘incredible talent’ but that he’ll snub the Gunners in favour of a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona instead.

Here’s what Keown had to say on Willian:

“I don’t see him going to Arsenal, I think he’s aiming for Barcelona or Real Madrid”

“He’s an incredible talent. Chelsea will be weaker if he goes but Frank Lampard knows what he’s doing. I’m sure he wants to keep him.”

It’s not surprising to see that interest is mounting in Willian, we expect this will only be heightened as many clubs may opt for free transfers due to the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Willian has been a fine servant for the Blues over almost the past six-and-a-half-years, the wide man has helped the Blues win the Premier League on two occasions.

The Brazilian has also been a key part of Chelsea sides that have achieved cup success, with the ace winning the FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League during his time in west London.

The 31-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down this season as he’s chipped in with seven goals and six assists. Willian has looked superb under former teammate and Blues legend Frank Lampard.

As per Transfermarkt, Willian has provided a total of 118 goal contributions (59 goals and 59 assists) in his 329 appearances for the Blues.

The tricky attacker certainly has the ability and experience needed to play an important role for sides like Barcelona and Real Madrid, who unlike Arsenal are consistently challenging for major honours.