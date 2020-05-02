Arsenal transfer news: Boost in race for centre-back, striker target could be available for £20m

Arsenal are gearing up for what is Mikel Arteta’s first full summer transfer window as Gunners boss and the London club have been linked with a host of potential targets as the window approaches.

Dayot Upamecano

According to the Express, the Gunners have been handed a boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano is out of contract at Leipzig in 2021 and hasn’t signed a new contract as yet which leaves his future wide open with Arsenal reportedly interested in signing the defender.

The 21-year-old centre-back has established himself as one of the brightest young defensive prospects in Europe this season and has a release clause of £53m.

However, Arsenal are yet to submit a bid for the defender but remain interested in signing him with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta keen on bolstering his defence this summer transfer window.

Odsonne Edouard

Elsewhere, Celtic’s 22-year-old star forward Odsonne Edouard could be on the move to the Premier League with Arsenal in pole position to sign the striker, according to a report in the Mirror.

The report states that Arsenal are keen on bringing Edouard to the Emirates with Gunners star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future under constant doubt.

Edouard has been in superb form for Celtic this season and has scored 24 goals for the Scottish club before the Scottish Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus.

According to the report, Edouard could be available for as little as £20m this summer, with several Premier League clubs interested in signing him from Celtic and Arsenal are one of the clubs vying to sign the striker.