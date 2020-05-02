Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will reportedly be handed a huge injury boost as Eden Hazard will be fully recovered and ready to feature in a month.

The 29-year-old has endured a frustrating debut campaign at the Bernabeu, as injuries have limited him to just 15 appearances thus far as he’s bagged one goal and five assists in those outings.

While Los Blancos have coped well without him to remain in contention for two major trophies season, there is little doubt that Zidane will be itching to have the Belgian international back at his disposal as soon as possible to hand his side a major boost.

Hazard has featured just twice in La Liga dating back to November after suffering a setback having returned from a fractured foot, but there is more positive news on the world-class forward it seems.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, he is now considered to be 70% fit after his ankle operation, and it’s suggested that he will be ready to play again in a month’s time.

It’s added that he has continued his recovery and rehabilitation at home during the coronavirus lockdown, but Real Madrid and Zidane will no doubt be careful with him moving forward with tentative plans for training to resume in Spain later this month as they will not want to risk Hazard suffering a fresh setback.

Time will tell how they manage that and when games are rescheduled for, if at all, but with just a two-point gap between them and rivals Barcelona at the top of the La Liga standings with 11 games remaining, Hazard’s return for the final phase of the campaign will be a major boost for the capital club.

Not to mention ahead of their Champions League clash with Man City later this summer too, as they have a 2-1 deficit to overturn in the second leg of their round-of-16 tie.