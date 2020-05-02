Having recently been paired with interest from Liverpool, Lazio forward Joaquin Correa has dropped a big hint on a potential future in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old is enjoying an impressive season with the Serie A giants this year, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 27 appearances for the club.

It has contributed to helping them contend for the Scudetto alongside Juventus and Inter, and so it remains to be seen if he can guide them towards further success when the season resumes if it gets the green light to do so.

However, as we reported last week, Liverpool have been paired with making a €60m offer for the Argentine forward, as although he has an €80m release clause in his current contract with Lazio, the Merseyside giants could waive their 30% sell-on fee clause on Luis Alberto to bring that figure down.

Whether that’s enough to convince Lazio to sell remains to be seen, but Jurgen Klopp could be plotting a swoop to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season to provide more competition and depth alongside the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino with doubts over the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana moving forward.

Now, Correa has seemingly ramped up speculation over his future as he has hinted that he would like a move to the Premier League in the future and that he is looking to improve his English with that potential switch in mind, although for now his focus is on Lazio.

“Serie A is a good league, it is very competitive and we are doing well,” he said on his Instagram, as reported by Calciomercato. “However, in the future I would not mind playing in the Premier League. At the moment there are no concrete offers and I’m only think of giving my best with the Lazio shirt. However, I would like to learn English better. I speak it but with too much of a Spanish accent.”

Time will tell if a switch to Liverpool materialises any time soon, but ultimately it sounds as though Correa is certainly leaving the door open for the Reds to make their move in the future if their interest in him is genuine.