Man Utd have reportedly been handed a major boost as Barcelona are being tipped to not make a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe as he continues to flourish with the Bundesliga giants, having now bagged 31 goals and 42 assists in just 90 appearances.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford, with the Sun reporting last month that a deal was almost agreed to take the England international back to Manchester after his previous stint with rivals Man City.

It promises to be an expensive swoop though, as the Evening Standard report that Sancho is valued at £120m by Dortmund, and so particularly with the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis in mind, it remains to be seen if clubs are still capable of splashing out big fees on their transfer targets this summer or if they are forced to put plans on hold until they recover from the financial hit that they’ve taken and will take in the coming months.

However, United could be buoyed by the latest reports in Spain, as it’s suggested by Mundo Deportivo that Barcelona won’t make a bid for Sancho having been linked with a swoop.

It’s reported that the Catalan giants believe that they’re well covered in attack and are looking at alternative targets, while his hefty price-tag could also be a factor too.

Man Utd are also specifically named in that report as being the club willing to go hard after Sancho, and so with less competition seemingly standing in their way with Barcelona not expected to rival them for his signature which could have significantly complicated their pursuit, it’s good news for the Red Devils as they’ll hope to secure a deal.

Sancho arguably fits the bill perfectly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looks to build a talented, young and largely homegrown squad, but time will tell if they can convince Dortmund to green light an exit this summer.