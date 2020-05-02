It’s not often that Chelsea come near the lower echelons of any table, but they’ve found themselves at the rock bottom of one in particular.

According to talkSPORT, the west Londoners’ home, Stamford Bridge, has finished 20th out of 20 in the Football Stadium Index, compiled by OnlineCasinos.co.uk.

The ratings for each Premier League stadium is given after a number of factors have been taken into consideration. They are; Google rating, Trip Advisor reviews, walking distance to the stadium, cost of a pint, cost of a pie, cost of a season ticket and cost of a stadium tour.

Scores from 1-10 are given in each category to come up with an overall winner, and on this occasion, Wolverhampton Wanderers took the crown, with Tottenham Hotspur’s brand spanking new White Hart Lane only limping into fifth place.

Norwich City’s Carrow Road ground was a surprise second, with West Ham United’s London Stadium only kept off of bottom spot by the Blues. The Hammers move to Stratford has ended up turning into a huge own goal, with many supporters pining for Upton Park, according to The Guardian.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle in danger of losing out on major summer signing after €12m per year deal offered Arsenal and Manchester United stand to make biggest losses if new season is held behind closed doors Sir Alex Ferguson’s influence could help Man United beat rivals to signature

It’s clear is that some clubs still have a lot to learn when it comes to the fan experience.